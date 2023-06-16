Home » Pope Francis has been discharged from the Gemelli Polyclinic after being operated on for an intestinal obstruction
World

Pope Francis has been discharged from the Gemelli Polyclinic after being operated on for an intestinal obstruction

by admin
Pope Francis has been discharged from the Gemelli Polyclinic after being operated on for an intestinal obstruction

On Friday morning, Pope Francis was discharged from the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, where on 7 June he had been hospitalized and operated on for an intestinal obstruction. The occlusion had been caused by an incisional hernia, i.e. a hernia that forms over a scar resulting from a previous abdominal operation. The operation had lasted almost three hours and there had been no complications: last Wednesday the press office of the Holy See let it be known that the pope was in good health.

Pope Francis is 86 years old and in the past he had already had various health problems: in the summer of 2021 he was hospitalized for a colon operation, and for fifty years he has been living without a large part of his right lung, lost as a result of an infection contracted when young. He has also been suffering from pain in his right knee for some time which leads him to rely on a wheelchair for most of his movements.

See also  Putin: "The European energy crisis is the cause of hasty actions"

You may also like

Serbia Slovakia European Championship | Sport

Donald Trump offered to buy “food for everyone!”,...

Ugl Catania, tomorrow the congress for the election...

Tornado in Texas, hundreds injured and at least...

Serbia beat Jordan Dejan Joveljić scored two goals...

Canada, first day signed by Mercedes with Hamilton...

Green light from EU countries to nuclear energy...

Putin: “NATO is dragged into the war in...

Ukraine, they wait for hours for the commander...

Juve-Tottenham, agreement for Kulusevski: to Spurs for 30...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy