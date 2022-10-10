Pope Francis met with those present at the meeting of the foundation supporting the Pope’s Centenary Encyclical, and spoke on the theme of the meeting, “Eradication of Poverty through Inclusive Growth and Peace through Sustainable Development”. The Pope pointed out that only by respecting human dignity can we combat the “speculative evil” that “raises the tide of war”.

(Vatican News Network) Pope Francis on October 8 received those present at the meeting of the foundation supporting the Pope’s Centennial Encyclical. In his speech, the Pope emphasized that only by looking at the world with new eyes and seeing the men and women we meet as brothers and sisters who should be respected can we fight the “speculative evil” that drives wars. “Never look down on anyone from a height, this should be the attitude of every peacemaker.”

In support of the Pope’s Centennial Encyclical Foundation, the theme of this conference is “Eradicate poverty through inclusive growth and promote peace through sustainable development”. “Development is either inclusive or not development,” the Pope said, adding that “inclusive growth is not based on self-interest or profit maximization. Poverty cannot be fought by welfarism.”

The Pope mentioned that the expression “inclusive growth” reminds us of the teaching of St. Paul VI in the Encyclical Encyclical on the Development of Nations, that “development does not simply come down to economic progress. True development should be Comprehensive, that is, to revitalize the whole of humanity, that is, to revive the whole of humanity” (No. 14). This teaching reminds the consecrated people, especially the laity, that “the economic reality in the moral sense should be ‘developed’ and the awareness of development should be increased. You do this, starting from the vision of the Gospel. Because everything starts with how we see reality” .

The Pope said that failure to help vulnerable people find jobs will foster a culture of abandonment. He reiterated the teaching of the encyclical “La laugrana”: “Financial assistance to the poor should be a temporary solution. The longer-term goal should be to enable them to live a dignified life through work” (No. 128). ), because “work is a person’s gateway to dignity”. “Policies that do not work to increase job opportunities for the most vulnerable will contribute to a global culture of discarding,” the Pope stressed. Today “wealth has increased, but inequality has also increased, ‘creating a new type of poverty'”. (Encyclical “Brothers”, No. 21)

The Pope went on to say that “the future calls for a new vision”, a “commitment that each of us, in our meager capacity, owes”, “to be the promoter of this different way of looking at the world, in every day In life, start with the people and situations you encounter.”

In conclusion, the Pope thanked those present, “especially for the commitment each of you has made in your life and work to promote inclusive growth and, more generally, to understand the Church’s social teachings.

