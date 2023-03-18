Home World Pope to St. Joseph: Put God’s love first – Vatican News
Pope to St. Joseph: Put God's love first – Vatican News

Pope to St. Joseph: Put God's love first – Vatican News

The Order of St. Joseph, founded by Father San Mugliardo, celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. On this occasion, the Pope received the members of the congregation. He underlined three priorities of their apostolic work: the primacy of God’s love, attention to a changing world and the paternal tenderness of charity.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis received St Joseph’s at the Vatican on March 17. The Congregation was founded 150 years ago in Turin, Italy, by Father Leonardo Murialdo on the Feast of Saint Joseph the Great, 19 March. Despite being a center of Freemasonry and other anti-clerical movements at the end of the 19th century, the place produced many saints, one of whom was Father San Mugliardo.

In his speech, the Pope recalled the difficult background in which the order was founded, pointing out that in the past century and a half, thanks to “people, work, different cultural experiences and above all, love”, the order has become more fulfilling. The Pope encouraged the religious to continue to interpret the signs of the times and to respond with “the creativity of the Holy Spirit”. It is a work that requires “discernment and fidelity.”

The Pope specifically mentioned three aspects that are important for the life of the friars and for the apostolate, namely: “prioritization of God’s love, attention to a changing world, and the paternal tenderness of charity”.

Referring to the words and the example of the founder of their order, the Pope invited the friars to accept God’s love and “become credible witnesses of God’s love”. He also pointed out that Fr San Mugliardo understands the value of the lay people and the apostolate of the People of God in the contemporary world. His foresight predates the Second Vatican Council.

Finally, the Pope called on St Joseph’s to find and live “the paternal tenderness of charity” and invited them to “walk on the path of holiness”. The Pope thanked them for who they are and what they have done for the Church, and then invited them to follow in the footsteps of Father San Mugliardo and be inspired by Saint Joseph the Great.

