Popular blue hair color summer 2023 | Magazine

This is the most wanted blonde hair color for the summer of 2023!

Source: Profimedia

“Sun bleached shade is a typical blue color that is interspersed with lighter tones,” explains Ellie Dash – stylist at the Yoshiko Palm Beach salon.

Source: Profimedia

Also, this shade of blue is easy to maintain, so you won’t have to spend huge amounts of money to maintain it. Natural hair color streaked hair with blue strands gives complete naturalness to the overall look.

“After applying this shade of blue, you will only have to maintain the roots of your head and not often. Therefore, there is no need to use the so-called balayage, which destroys the hair,” the stylist points out.

Another benefit, says Eli Dash, is that it gives hair movement. It creates additional volume, and if the dyeing technique is applied correctly, it works on almost all hair colors.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:22 Skandinavski pramenovi Source: Tiktok/elblakee

Source: Tiktok/elblakee

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

