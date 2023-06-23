Precipitation for the weekend, meteorologist announced changes | weather forecast

Meteorologist Nedeljko Todorović announced big weather changes during the night and during the weekend in the morning program of “RTS”.

Nedeljko Todorović, meteorologist, stated that large amounts of precipitation are expected during the night, but locally, while there should not be any problems in most places. His assessment is that on Saturday, June 24, the temperature is expected to drop from seven to ten degrees, and for today he said that it will be the hottest day of the year because the temperature should reach the 37th division.

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) announced that big changes await us tonight and during the weekend. All the damage from the floods has still not been repaired, and according to Todorović, the country is already full of water.

“In most places there should be no problems with precipitation, so it is still a lottery in which places there would be disasters with a large amount of precipitation, possibly hail and stormy winds and thunder. The most important thing is that refreshment arrives with a temperature drop of seven to 10 degrees, primarily tomorrow. On Sunday, there will be far fewer clouds and less chance of short-term rain. There should be no bad weather on Sunday, temperature similar to Saturday. A slight increase in temperature has already followed since Monday“, said Todorovic.

He announced that the weather will pass by Saturday morning, but that they are expected again in the afternoon. The most precipitation is expected in the southeast and east, and less in Vojvodina. Todorović also announced what kind of weather he expects during the summer.

“I think there will be more sunny days, and only on certain days, maybe every fifth or sixth day, there can be refreshment with showers and thunder“, notes Nedeljko Todorović, a meteorologist.

Finally, he pointed out that this summer will be above average warm, but less than the previous two. There will be even fewer days with extremely high temperatures, above 35 degrees.

