President Nayib Bukele Announces Key Changes in Government Cabinet to Benefit Salvadoran Society

Title: President Nayib Bukele Announces Cabinet Changes Aimed at Serving All Sectors of Society

Date:

In a recent announcement, Nayib Bukele, the President of El Salvador, unveiled three significant changes within his government’s cabinet to ensure the continued progress and development of the nation. The Treasury and the Superintendence of the Financial System (SSF) will witness strategic reshuffling with the aim of serving all sectors of Salvadoran society effectively, according to the Press Secretary’s statement on Twitter.

Alejandro Zelaya, who previously held the position of Finance Minister, has been sworn in as the country director of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI). As a result, Jerson Posada has been appointed as the interim Minister of Finance, taking over Zelaya’s responsibilities. Posada, who previously served as the Vice Minister of the Treasury, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

Luis Rodríguez, the former representative of El Salvador before CABEI, has yet to have his future position within President Bukele’s cabinet confirmed.

Jerson Posada Molina, who has been with the Ministry of Finance since 2001, assumes the role of Minister of Finance. With an extensive background, Posada has previously held various positions, such as the head of the Department of Strategic Debt Management, economic analyst of the Directorate of Economic and Fiscal Policy, and general director of investment and public credit.

In addition to the changes in the Treasury, President Bukele swore in Evelin Marisol Gracias as the new Superintendent of the Financial System (SSF). Gracias, an industrial engineer and economist, previously held the position of Deputy Superintendent of Banks, Insurance Companies, and Other Financial Entities. She has also demonstrated her expertise as the head of the Financial System Standards Department and as a specialist and analyst of the Financial System Management at the BCR.

President Bukele expressed his gratitude to those who have diligently fulfilled their duties in serving the Salvadoran people. He commended their commitment and flexibility in assuming new positions within the government structure. These strategic movements have a singular objective: to further improve the lives of the Salvadoran population.

As the President continues to prioritize the well-being of the Salvadoran people, these cabinet changes are expected to bring about positive shifts and continue building a prosperous future for the nation.

