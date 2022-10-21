Home World Prime Minister Truss resigns: How will a new prime minister be elected? – BBC News in Chinese
British Prime Minister Truss (also translated: Zhuohuisi) announced his resignation as Prime Minister on Thursday (October 20). She will resign within a week after finding a Conservative leader to replace her.

The new leader will be the Conservative Party’s fifth prime minister in six years.

Who might be the replacement for Tras?

  • Rishi Sunak: Sunak ran to replace Boris Johnson as party leader this summer and has finished in the top two with Truss. During the campaign, he warned that his opponent’s tax plan would hurt the economy, but his message failed to attract members of the party and he lost by 21,000 votes.
  • Penny Mordaunt: Penny Mordaunt is the Conservative leader of the House of Commons and president of the Privy Council. In 2019, she made history as the UK’s first female defence secretary.
  • Boris Johnson: With just a week to elect a new leader, many of the contenders are likely to be familiar faces, especially those who were prime minister just a few weeks ago. Johnson resigned amid mass protests in July, but he still has allies in parliament and in his party.
  • Ben Wallace: Wallace is the current Secretary of State for Defence in the United Kingdom. Wallace has drawn increasing attention since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, due to the early British decision to provide Ukraine with arms and training support. Despite his opposition to Brexit, Wallace has been a key supporter of Boris Johnson and won a cabinet position in 2019.
  • Kemi Badenoch: Badenoch is the current UK trade secretary. She was born in South London and grew up in the US and Nigeria. Before entering parliament, she worked for Guzbank and The Spectator magazine.
  • Suella Braverman: Braverman, who briefly served as cabinet minister from September to October this year, added pressure to Truss, who also resigned less than 24 hours later. Although Braverman’s departure was ostensibly over a data breach, the outrage expressed in her resignation letter suggested the two were at odds over immigration.

How will the Conservative Party elect a new leader?

Nominations to succeed Truss as the next Conservative leader and prime minister are now open and will close at 14:00 BST on Monday 24 October.

To run, candidates need to be nominated by at least 100 Conservative MPs. That’s far higher than the last campaign, when only 20 nominations were needed. As the Conservative Party currently has 357 MPs, only a maximum of three candidates can be nominated.

