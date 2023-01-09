LONDON. It is only the first of four interviews by Harry to launch his explosive book “Spare, the Minor”, officially released worldwide tomorrow. If there hadn’t been the sensational mistake – and therefore the consequent spoilers and leaks – of some Spanish bookshops that last week put the book on sale before January 10, that of the rebel prince with the journalist and friend Tom Bradby of last night’s ITV would have been a sensational conversation, almost on the same scale as the mother Diana. However, after the latest sensational reconstructions on William’s aggression towards him and other secrets of the Royal Family already circulated in recent days, the interview contains further revelations and comments from Harry that will spark further controversy.

First, the Duke of Sussex from California increases the accusations against his family, especially a William e Kate: the latter, in addition to “passing articles to the tabloids against me and my wife”, “would have stereotyped Meghan“, calling her “biracial, American, actress”. In short, according to Harry his girlfriend and later wife “was not welcome in the Royal Family, which actually caused him to go away. The point is, like the tabloids, everyone thought only Meghan was going to get away. Instead I went away too”. Not only that: in the Fab Four, i.e. Harry, Meghan, William and Kate before they argued, the second son of Charles and Diana claims to have felt several times like “a spare wheel”. Even the the current king “could have been a better father”. Harry admitted that he “hasn’t spoken in a while” with either his brother or Charles.



(ansa)

But the prince declares worse: “Reconciliation? I am open, I love my father and my brother. But I no longer recognize them, just as they seem not to recognize me. To rebuild their reputation at the expense of me and Meghancertain members of my family have slept with the devil.” As well as with his brother WilliamHarry seems to have one character in particular: his stepmother Camilla.

In recent days there have been revelations, repeated tonight as well, that the two sons of Charles, after the death of their mother Diana, asked the current monarch not to marry his mistress. Today Harry added that, immediately after this episode, “articles started to appear in the press about the private conversations between my stepmother and William: apart from my brother, only one other person could pass everything to the press”. In this regard, the 38-year-old adds in the second interview with the American Cbs with Anderson Cooper: “After my mother’s death, Camilla was the villain in the eyes of public opinion, she had to rehabilitate her image. This made her dangerous in my eyes, precisely because of her increasingly close relations with the tabloids”.

Finally, rather surreally and despite the evidence to the contrary, Harry denied that his wife Meghan accused the royal family of racism during the equally explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey two years ago. Yet, the Duchess of Sussex had explicitly spoken of a member of the Royal Family frightened by the skin color of her eldest son Archie. “No”, replies the prince, “my wife has never spoken of racism. She was referring to certain prejudices, but not to racism. My family is not racist”.