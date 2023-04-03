The State Election Commission (SEC) of Montenegro determined the provisional results of the second round of presidential elections held yesterday

The candidate of the “Europe Now” Movement in the elections for the president of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, won 58.88 percent of the votes, and the candidate of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) Milo Đukanović 41.12 percent, according to the provisional results of the presidential elections, which were established tonight by the State Election Commission on session in Podgorica.

The candidate of the “Europe Now” Movement, Jakov Milatović, won 58.88 percent of the vote, or 221,592 votes.

DPS candidate Milo Đukanović received 41.12 percent of the vote, or 154,769 votes.

Yesterday, 380,281 voters voted in the second round of the presidential elections, and 376,361 ballots were valid.

