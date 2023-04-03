Home World Provisional results of the presidential elections in Montenegro | Info
World

Provisional results of the presidential elections in Montenegro | Info

by admin
Provisional results of the presidential elections in Montenegro | Info

The State Election Commission (SEC) of Montenegro determined the provisional results of the second round of presidential elections held yesterday

The candidate of the “Europe Now” Movement in the elections for the president of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, won 58.88 percent of the votes, and the candidate of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) Milo Đukanović 41.12 percent, according to the provisional results of the presidential elections, which were established tonight by the State Election Commission on session in Podgorica.
The candidate of the “Europe Now” Movement, Jakov Milatović, won 58.88 percent of the vote, or 221,592 votes.

DPS candidate Milo Đukanović received 41.12 percent of the vote, or 154,769 votes.

Yesterday, 380,281 voters voted in the second round of the presidential elections, and 376,361 ballots were valid.

See also  Afghanistan, the women's cricket team could return to the field

You may also like

the images of the café after the explosion...

The war on the Ramadan commons – breaking...

The trial for the attack on the rue...

Trump landed in New York to turn himself...

Iran, it is now compulsory for female students...

Donald Trump’s D-Day, from yellow mugshots to new...

Shakira, the ex father-in-law evicts her from the...

Attack in St. Petersburg, the expert Mark Galeotti:...

here is the program for the week

Blinken Presses Russian Foreign Minister to Free WSJ...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy