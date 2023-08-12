PS5 Slim: a video pops up online, will it be true? Tom Henderson seems to confirm this

Via Twitter appeared a video posted by BwE which would show PS5 Slim, or the rumored new model of the Sony console that has a removable optical reader. Obviously we don’t know if the video is real or if someone made a fake, but Tom Henderson says what is shown matches what he knows.

We remember that Tom Henderson is the original source that since last year has revealed various details about the hardware products coming from Sony. Some of them have already been officially confirmed and this reconfirms the goodness of his reports.

PS5 Slim – the name we remember is not official – it is one of the products unveiled for some time by Henderson and in the last 24 hours images and, now, a video have popped up, showing the same type of product. Of course, it is possible that everything is a fake. Henderson himself does not say that he cannot confirm the veracity of the video, but what is shown certainly matches the reports. Obviously this could mean that someone has created a fake paper based on information already on the net.

PS5 Slim, how would it work?

Based on Henderson’s video analysisthis PS5 model should allow you to detach the optical reader section on the front right side: in fact, you can see not only the line that breaks the body in half, but also that on the base of the console there is a clear line separating the block right side of the console.

The idea would therefore be that the console is sold without an optical reader and that this can be purchased separately for turn a digital console into a standard console. Of course from an audience perspective this will all make sense if the price is at or below current versions of the PS5.

Tom Henderson also claims that this PS5 Slim is actually no smaller than the original model. This new version should serve more than anything for reduce production and shipping costs. Considering that the release of the new model is scheduled for the end of 2023 according to some Microsoft documents (emerged in the case with the FTC) and considering the recent discounts on PS5 around the world, the impression is that Sony is getting rid of the old models in order to put only this new one into circulation.

We repeat that for now there is nothing official. We’ll have to wait for an announcement from Sony.

