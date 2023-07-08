Public Urged to Help Find Missing Woman, Jessica Yazmín Mota Durón, in Juarez City

Title: Friends and Family Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Woman, Jessica Yazmín Mota Durón

Juarez City— Relatives and friends of Jessica Yazmín Mota Durón have taken to social networks to share their ongoing investigation into her disappearance since July 6th. Concerned for her safety, they are now seeking the support of the public in locating her.

Originally from Gómez Palacio, Durango, Jessica Yazmín is 28 years old and has been missing since the fateful day she left her home in the Los Tejados subdivision. Since then, contact with her social circles has been completely lost.

The investigation reveals that Jessica Yazmín stands at a height of 160 centimeters and weighs approximately 65 kilograms. She has a fair complexion with dark brown eyes and wavy dark hair. Her oval face is adorned with a small, straight nose and a medium-sized mouth.

Notably, Jessica Yazmín has a tattoo of a dancer on her left calf and the word “DANCE” inscribed on one forearm, serving as distinctive marks to identify her.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Jessica Yazmín’s whereabouts to come forward. The emergency telephone number (911), anonymous complaint line (089), as well as contact numbers for the State Attorney General’s Office at 656 6293300 extensions 56832 and 56826 are all available for individuals who may have vital information.

Additionally, the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crime for Gender Reasons and to the Family (FEM) can be reached at the same number as the FGE, with extension 50832.

The family and friends of Jessica Yazmín Mota Durón are grateful for any and all assistance in this search to locate her and bring her safely home.