Listen to the audio version of the article

The former MEP of the Democratic Party first and then of Article One Pierantonio Panzeri he repented and agreed to collaborate with the Belgian justice in the context of the investigation opened by the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office for suspected fraud within the European Parliament.

Today, the prosecutor informs, there has been an “important evolution” in the investigations. Panzeri, one of the “important protagonists” of the dossier, accompanied by his lawyers, signed a memorandum with the federal prosecutor, on the basis of some articles of the Belgian code of criminal procedure concerning “repentants”.

Panzeri, accused of “participating in a criminal organization as a manager, of money laundering and public corruption, active and passive”, undertakes in the memorandum signed today “to inform the judiciary and the investigators in particular on the modus operandi, the financial agreements with third States, the financial architectures put in place, the beneficiaries of the structures put in place and the advantages proposed, the implication of known and yet unknown people in the dossier, including the identity of the people who admit to have corrupted”.

Qatargate, Panzeri’s wife in the classroom in Brescia

The former MEP imprisoned for Qatargate also allegedly confessed to Belgian justice that he had paid in installments a sum of between 120,000 and 140,000 euros to his socialist colleague Marc Tarabella, a Belgian MEP of Italian origin.

This is what journalistic sources report, indicating that the admission would have been recorded in the minutes by the former Article 1 MEP on 10 December.