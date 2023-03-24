The news has felt like a jug of cold water for his followers, who were watching him develop a sweet moment in his career, with great success throughout the country. But Rayden wants to steer his life in other directions, devoting more attention to his family and pursuing his other passion, writing.

Behind him will be seven albums and hundreds of concerts throughout his twenty-year career. But Rayden will not say goodbye quietly, but regardless of the fact that he will publish shortly “The Impossible Victory”will offer concerts throughout the state during this year and next, as part of the “I want us to see each other again for the last time” tour.

But here you can read the complete statement that the artist has shared with all his followers: “There comes a day when you know it. A voice inside you says that the work is already completed. That you have already achieved it. That you have already left your imprint. That already… It is difficult to pay attention to that voice when the rest of the world tells you that you are living “your best moment”. When you have the best possible band. When you have a loyal audience, which fills and exhausts each time more rooms. And even less when there is less than a month left for you to listen to one of the albums I am most proud of. But when you listen to that inner voice and feel calm, you know that the most honest thing you can do is listen to it . See also Usa at the end of the Opec block, Biden ready to use internal reserves

I leave the music. At least from this side. (From now on I will embrace music in another way while writing my novels). I say goodbye to records, songs and stages forever. I say goodbye, but not before doing a farewell tour so that it is impossible to forget this dream and to leave the songs in the best possible hands: yours.

Perhaps the impossible victory is about this. Know how to win and sing victory. I am because we are. And always: we will be, but before: I WANT US TO SEE AGAIN… for the last time. Rayden“.

The cities through which this farewell tour will pass are: Huesca (April 21, El Veintiuno), Toledo (April 28, Círculo del Arte), León (April 29, Espacio Vías), Córdoba (May 13, M100), Seville ( May 26, Custom Room), Maó (July 28, Es Claustre), Guadalajara (October 20, Óxido Room), Valladolid (November 3, Lava), Santander (November 4, Espacio Santander), Valencia (November 17, Repvblicca Room) , Murcia (November 18, Sala Mamba), Alicante (November 25, The One), Madrid (December 2, WiZink Center), Zaragoza (February 3, 2024, Oasis Club Teatro), Granada (February 9, Industrial Copera), Malaga (February 10, Paris 15), Santiago (February 16, Sala Capitol), Bilbao (February 23, Kafe Antzokia), Salamanca (February 24, Room B Caem) and Barcelona (March 1, Razzmatazz).

Las Appetizer for all these concerts will be on sale from tomorrow Friday at 12 noon in www.seetickets.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

