Registration for the selection of cartoonists for Artist’s Valley by Bis – MONDO MODA

by admin
The various stages of Wonder Woman @ public domain

O Artists’ Valley by Bis starts on Wednesday, April 19, the selection process for comic artists who wish to exhibit their work at CCXP23. Those selected will have the opportunity to present their comics and other creations at one of the most important pop culture events in the world and an important platform for launching comics in the Brazilian market.
Known as the heart of CCXP, the space achieved a score of 9.1 in the satisfaction survey carried out with the CCXP22 public, this grade is the highest that an area within the event has ever received.
For the 2023 edition, which will take place between November 30th and December 3rd, the space will have more than 550 artists in 368 tables, 16 more than in the previous edition.

“This is a unique opportunity for comic artists to get in touch with their audience and present their releases”, explains Ivan Costa, co-founder of CCXP and curator of Artists’ Valley by Bis. The space will also occupy a new location inside the pavilion, which will now be right at the entrance to the event. That’s why the increase in tables, now being able to house up to 32 comic artists more than in 2022.

Clique here to enroll.

