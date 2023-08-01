Remi Enigma Lucidi, who was the acrobat of the skyscrapers

Thirty years old and a passion for all extreme sports. Remi Lucidi, also known online as Remi Enigma or Daredevill, was not a simple acrobat but an expert climber, a lover of extreme feats and selfies taken at dizzying heights. He liked to observe the world from above and savor the sense of freedom that is felt one step away from the sky. He was thirty years old and had a reserved private life. In fact, little is known about him.

He had started traveling the world in 2016. Each trip had a single goal: to climb the tallest skyscraper in the place where he was. From Dubai to Portugal, from France to Poland, and again Colombia and Bulgaria. She made videos, took selfies and then shared on social networks. So he became famous: making breathtaking footage, imaginable only in movies.

LAWS – Remi Enigma Lucidi has died: the stunt man falls from a 220-meter skyscraper in Hong Kong while trying to post a photo

Those who knew him, and had shared extreme experiences with him, ensure that he was an excellent climber as well as a careful risk calculator. But, in Hong Kong something went wrong. He was on the 68th floor of the Tregunter Tower, a three-tower residential complex in Hong Kong’s exclusive Mid-Levels area, when he fell into the void. A fatal flight. The last one.

Dead Remi Enigma Lucidi, falling from the top of a skyscraper. In the videos of him the latest extreme climbing feats

What happened? Perhaps Remi Enigma failed to calculate all the risks this time: it is assumed that he was trapped outside the 68th floor and was knocking on the window for help before falling. But this is a guess. In fact, at the moment there are no definite answers on the tragedy.

What is known is that Lucidi had gone to the Tregunter Tower with the excuse of going to visit a friend on the 40th floor, information which later turned out to be false. From the results of the video surveillance cameras, the climber would have reached the 49th floor and continued his run to the top of the structure. At the moment the Chinese police, who are conducting the investigation, continue to examine the images; an official version of the acrobat’s last minutes is still missing. Police also searched the hostel in Tsim Sha Tsui where Lucidi checked in on July 17, and from which he was due to leave last night.

His impossible feats remain of him. Images that since this morning are continuously related to the Instagram profile. Shots and videos that have allowed him to leave his mark. To live a reckless life. Unfortunately short. Certainly intense.

