Renowned Businessman and Former Overseas Deputy Levis Suriel Gómez Passes Away at 75

Businessman and Former Overseas Deputy Levis Suriel Gomez Passes Away at 75

San Juan, Puerto Rico – Levis Suriel Gomez, a prominent businessman and former overseas deputy for constituency 2 for the PLD, has passed away in San Juan. Affectionately known as “The King of Churrasco,” Suriel Gomez was 75 years old and the proud owner of the renowned Levi’s Sports restaurant. His demise came after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born in Gaspar Hernandez, Espaillat province, Suriel Gomez was the eldest of 15 siblings, born to Isabel Priscila Gomez and Diego Suriel. He leaves behind a rich legacy within his family and community.

Suriel Gomez was a devoted father to his five children: Levis Jr, Janney, Levis Amador, Levis Leonardo, and Levis Omar. He was married for the second time to Nurys Margarita de Suriel.

In addition to his success as a businessman, Suriel Gomez was also involved in the political sphere. He served as the president of the Fuerza del Pueblo Party in constituency two. The party expressed its deep sorrow at his passing.

The Fuerza del Pueblo party released a statement mourning the loss of Suriel Gomez. The statement read, “With deep sadness, we announce the death of our brother, friend, and colleague President of the Overseas Constituency No. 2 of the People’s Force Party, Atty. Levis Suriel Gomez. We extend our condolences to his wife, Margarita Amador, his children, brothers, and extended family. We also express our deepest sympathies to Dr. Leonel Fernandez Reina, his dear friend and compadre, and to all our party colleagues, friends, and supporters in the face of this irreparable loss. We honor his memory by celebrating the extraordinary legacy that former Ultramar Deputy Levis Suriel Gomez leaves behind in the family, community, business, and political spheres. Funeral and religious events in his honor will be announced soon. May our eternal Deputy of the Homeland rest in peace.”

Atty. Alvaro Rafael Nunez Paulino, President of the People’s Force Party Puerto Rico Sectional, can be reached at (787) 218-3061 or alvaropr2012@hotmail.com for further inquiries.

The passing of Levis Suriel Gomez has left a void in the Puerto Rican business and political community. His contributions and influence will not be forgotten, and his memory will live on. May he rest in peace.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

