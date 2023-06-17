Representative of UNHCR in China: China’s support plays an important role in responding to the global refugee crisis_Chinese Government_Aid_From

Original Title: UNHCR Representative in China: China‘s Support Plays an Important Role in Responding to the Global Refugee Crisis

China News Agency, Beijing, June 16 (Reporter Xiao Xin) UNHCR Representative in China Lu Peihe pointed out to reporters on the 15th that in response to the increasingly severe and urgent global refugee crisis, support from the Chinese government and all sectors of society play an important role.

According to the latest “Global Displacement Trends Report” released by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the number of displaced people worldwide has risen to about 110 million, and the number of new people in 2022 will hit a record high.

“The latest global refugee data shown in the report is equivalent to more than 1 out of every 74 people in the world who have been forcibly displaced.” Lu Peihe emphasized that whether it is in an emergency or in response to a protracted refugee crisis, support from all parties is crucial. important.

He said that June 20th is World Refugee Day every year, and this year’s theme is “Lighting Hope for the Displaced”.

UNHCR Representative in China Lu Peihe pointed out on the 15th that in response to the increasingly severe and urgent global refugee crisis, the support from the Chinese government and all sectors of society plays an important role.Photo courtesy of UNHCR Representative Office in China

“Hope to solve the global refugee crisis comes from people all over the world to unite and take action,” Lu Peihe pointed out. “Aid from China has helped thousands of people who were forced to flee not only survive, but live.” Have dignity.”

According to UNHCR statistics, since 2016, the Chinese government has provided assistance to hundreds of thousands of refugees, internally displaced persons, returnees and residents of host communities in Afghanistan, Angola, Iraq and other countries through the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund.

In June 2022, the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund will be upgraded to the “Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund”.

The Chinese government also supports UNHCR through the China-United Nations Peace and Development Fund to provide education and health assistance to refugees and host communities in Pakistan, Iran and Ethiopia.

Chinese embassies abroad also provide support to UNHCR’s humanitarian operations. According to the UNHCR, in 2021, the Chinese Embassy in Burundi will support the UNHCR in providing vocational training for local young refugees. In the same year, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan donated a batch of neonatal intensive care unit medical facilities to Islamabad General Hospital, which provides medical care for people of concern to UNHCR. The Chinese embassy in Liberia, in cooperation with non-governmental foundations, donated a batch of supplies to the United Nations Refugee Agency to deal with the new crown epidemic.

According to reports, over the years, the Chinese government has also supported UNHCR’s operations around the world through annual voluntary donations. (over)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: