reverse?Qatar’s Internet celebrity prince may be a member of the royal family: identity revealed Netizens don’t care about swiping comments and making wishes

The little prince of Qatar in this year’s World Cup has become an Internet celebrity, but do you really know who he is?

Recently, some netizens questioned the identity of the “little prince” and said, “The prince of Qatar was picked up and falsified: I am not a member of the royal family. “.

Al Arabiya, a Saudi international television channel, reported that “Abdul Rahman Fahd Jassim Al Thani’s inadvertent actions made him popular on social media. He was surprised when he contacted him for real-name authentication to open an account, and what was even more unexpected was that he gained 10 million followers in less than a day.” This report was quoted from the live broadcast of the post-World Cup interview on Qatar TV, interviewing the host It’s Khalid Jassem, the commentator for Qatar’s Al Kass sports channel.

Screenshot of Qatar TV’s November 26 interview video The above report also mentioned that Abdul Rahman Al Thani’s father is the former Minister of Commerce and Trade of Qatar Fahd Jassim Al Thani. Al Jazeera’s video account also reported on this. It is worth mentioning that Al Jazeera called “Little Prince Raib” “this Qatari youth”, not “Prince”.

However, according to surging reports,One possibility that can be obtained from the analysis is that the grandfather of the “Little Wonton Wrap Prince” has a probability of being Jassim Hamad Al Thani, that is to say, his great-grandfather may also belong to the direct members of the royal family。

Jassim Hamad Al Thani has four sons, one of whom is the father of the “Little Wonton Wrap Prince”. In summary, the “Little Wonton Wrap Prince” who became popular during the World Cup was originally named Abdul Rahman Fahad al-Thani, whose father was the former Minister of Commerce and Trade of Qatar, died in a car accident in 2009. According to the genealogy of family members of the former and current emirs of Qatar, the “little prince of wonton skin” is not a child of a direct member of the royal family, but is more likely to be a descendant of the royal family.

Although netizens commented on “Making a Wish” on the “Little Prince” of Qatar, the “Little Prince” of Qatar was not disgusted. In any case, I hope that the 16-year-old Qatari “Little Prince” can continue to be happy. It would be even better if he could interact more with Chinese fans.