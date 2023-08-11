Riccardo Spada: the accident, darkness and death. He was a young father

Magione (Perugia), 11 August 2023 – A mourning that shakes l’Umbriaa new tragedy of the road that marks the summer of the province of Perugia. Riccardo Spada29, died in the night between Thursday 10 and Friday 11 August in the accident happened near Magione on the Perugia Bettolle link road. The young man was aboard a Panda. He leaves behind his partner and a young son.

He would have done it all by himself, as the dynamics seem to confirm. The young father ended up against a concrete new jersey and against the guard rail, against which the vehicle crashed.

The car was destroyed. The vehicle was proceeding towards Perugia. The accident happened right at the Torricella junction. We are now trying to understand the dynamics and what led to the loss of control of the car.

It was other motorists who called for help. The arrival from 118 and the start of resuscitation maneuvers unfortunately didn’t help. The doctors could only ascertain the boy’s death. I attended fire fighters for the safety of the area, the Police and the Anas staff for the restoration of traffic.

Riccardo Spada was from Castiglione del Lago but he lived in Tuoro sul Trasimeno. “The municipal administration and the entire community of Tuoro – says the mayor Maria Elena Minciaroni – express their deepest condolences for the death of their young fellow citizen Riccardo Spada, who died in a tragic road accident. We embrace the family in a fraternal embrace”.

An entire community gathers around the family, shocked. The news of Riccardo Spada’s death quickly spread between Tuoro sul Trasimeno and Castiglione del Lago. Mourning among the boy’s friends