At the Olimpico it is a real Champions clash between Rome and Milan, paired on 56 points. The emergency in defense continues for Mourinho: after 15′ Kumbulla gets hurt. Inside Bove, with Cristante climbing behind. The best chance on Pellegrini’s foot, who shoots with a sure shot from close range but fully hits Abraham. Live on the DAZN app and ZONA DAZN, available on channel 214 of the Sky remote control