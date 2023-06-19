Home » Rome accident, Youtubers close channel: impossible to continue
by admin
June 19, 2023 5:35 pm

The latest message from TheBorderline group: “The tragedy that happened is so profound that we stop all activities. Our thoughts are only for the victim”

The group of video content creators on social networks thus announced in a video that they want to stop their activities. “The Borderline express to the family the most sincere and deepest pain . What happened has left everyone marked with a deep wound nothing will ever be the same again”, reads the message.

TheBorderline’s YouTube channel had been opened in 2020, intercepting within three years million network users and about 600,000 subscribers .

