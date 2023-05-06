RS First League 29th round | Sport

In three games we saw as many as ten goals.
Three matches of the 29th round of the RS First League were played today.
In the first duel, football players Famousdefeated Kozare 3:1 at home. The home team solved all the questions of the winner already in the first half.
Famos took the lead in the 10th minute with a goal by Mladen Perović. Adnan Vranešić doubled the advantage and Daniel Blažić scored a minute before the end of the first half to make it 3:0.
Alen Čamdžić scored the consolation goal for Kozara in the 89th minute.
Another match was played at 4:30 p.m., au Prnjavoru is Ljubićrecorded a minimal victory over Modric’s team. The winning goal was scored by Miloš Mišić in the 67th minute of the match.
In a match played at a later time Radnik defeated Omarska in Bijeljina with a score of 5:0. He played a phenomenal game Dragan Došlo arrived who scored three goals.
Velibor Đurić’s team took the lead in the ninth minute, and Marko Perišić made it 2:0 eleven minutes later.
The nets remained silent until the 80th minute when Vido Marković scored for 3:0. Eight minutes later we saw another goal, and the scorer was Došlo. The same player made the final 5:0 in the second minute of stoppage time.
RS FIRST LEAGUE 29TH ROUND:
Today:
Famos – Kozara 3:1 (3:0)
/Perović 10, Vranešić 37, Blažić 44 – Čamdžić 89/
Ljubić – Modriča 1:0 (0:0)
/Muscle 67/
Radnik – Omarska (2:0)
/Došlo 9, 88, 90+2, Perišić 20, Marković 80/
Sutra:
Miner – Zvijezda (16.30)
Textile worker – Laktasi
Railwayman – Podrinje
Sunday:
Sloboda MG – Slavija (16.30)
Sutjeska – Foča (19.00)
Wednesday:
Drina – Sloboda NG (17.00)