RS First League 29th round | Sport

In three games we saw as many as ten goals.

Source: Promo/FK Radnik Bijeljina

Three matches of the 29th round of the RS First League were played today.

In the first duel, football players Famousdefeated Kozare 3:1 at home. The home team solved all the questions of the winner already in the first half.

Famos took the lead in the 10th minute with a goal by Mladen Perović. Adnan Vranešić doubled the advantage and Daniel Blažić scored a minute before the end of the first half to make it 3:0.

Alen Čamdžić scored the consolation goal for Kozara in the 89th minute.

Another match was played at 4:30 p.m., au Prnjavoru is Ljubićrecorded a minimal victory over Modric’s team. The winning goal was scored by Miloš Mišić in the 67th minute of the match.

In a match played at a later time Radnik defeated Omarska in Bijeljina with a score of 5:0. He played a phenomenal game Dragan Došlo arrived who scored three goals.

Velibor Đurić’s team took the lead in the ninth minute, and Marko Perišić made it 2:0 eleven minutes later.

The nets remained silent until the 80th minute when Vido Marković scored for 3:0. Eight minutes later we saw another goal, and the scorer was Došlo. The same player made the final 5:0 in the second minute of stoppage time.

RS FIRST LEAGUE 29TH ROUND:

Today:

Famos – Kozara 3:1 (3:0)
/Perović 10, Vranešić 37, Blažić 44 – Čamdžić 89/

Ljubić – Modriča 1:0 (0:0)
/Muscle 67/

Radnik – Omarska (2:0)
/Došlo 9, 88, 90+2, Perišić 20, Marković 80/

See also  The prevention and control policies of new crown pneumonia cases in Henan are tightened | Epidemic | New crown pneumonia | Henan Province_Sina News

Sutra:

Miner – Zvijezda (16.30)
Textile worker – Laktasi
Railwayman – Podrinje

Sunday:

Sloboda MG – Slavija (16.30)
Sutjeska – Foča (19.00)

Wednesday:

Drina – Sloboda NG (17.00)

