Lazio wins the second derby of the season and, waiting for Inter tonight, flies to second place, led by Zaccagni. Roma lose the third match in their last four, in the league, and see the biancocelesti lead by five points. Match inevitably conditioned by the madness of Ibanez.

Lazio, top and flop

Talking about the flop when winning the derby is always difficult but Pedro he appeared, also due to his age, less brilliant than his teammates on some occasions. From a champion like him, who has won everything, the provocation on the bench of Roma, his former team, could have been avoided. At the top, however, Matthias Zaccagni: without ifs and buts, when it is missing friend Immobile he takes even more responsibility on his shoulders. And she shows.

Roma, top e flop

The palm of the worst goes to Ibanez. Third derby wrong from the Brazilian who leaves 10 of his teammates after half an hour. The worst way to celebrate the call-up with Brazil. Meaningless, everything. Well Rui Patricio: if the boat doesn’t sink, the credit goes to the Portuguese goalkeeper, who surrenders only to Zaccagni’s shot. He too is a champion who never loses his head, unlike some of his teammates.