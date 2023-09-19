Headline: Electric Motorcycle Battery Rumors Spark Ban on Charging Vehicles in Vietnam

Subtitle: Concerns over fire safety and lithium batteries spread psychosis in the country

Vietnamese authorities are still investigating the cause of the deadly fire that claimed the lives of 56 people in a nine-story apartment building in Hanoi last week. While the exact cause has not been determined, rumors linking the fire to electric motorcycle batteries have prompted a ban on charging these vehicles in many properties.

According to VnExpress newspaper, numerous owners of apartments, hotels, and commercial buildings have prohibited the charging of electric vehicles, especially in basement and underground parking areas. Some landlords have even canceled rental contracts for tenants who own electric motorcycles. This widespread ban comes amidst growing concerns that lithium batteries used in these vehicles can accelerate the spread of flames.

The fire started in the parking lot of the building and quickly engulfed the entire structure, reinforcing claims made by experts in the press that lithium batteries can cause fires to propagate more rapidly. This has sparked fear and a sense of unease among the public, leading to increasing skepticism towards electric vehicles.

To comply with fire regulations and ensure building safety, apartment buildings in Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon), the most populated city in Vietnam, have issued advisories informing residents that electric vehicle charging areas will no longer be available. However, affected individuals complain that not all electric motorcycles have removable batteries, leaving them with no alternative charging options. These restrictions pose a challenge for those seeking to contribute to a cleaner environment through the use of electric vehicles.

Residents have expressed their frustration, with one Hanoi local telling VnExpress that they feel discriminated against as if owning an electric vehicle were a sin. The concerns surrounding electric motorcycles are reminiscent of the panic surrounding COVID-19 during the early days of the pandemic in Vietnam, further exacerbating the negative perception of these vehicles.

Meanwhile, the owner of the burned building in Hanoi, Nghiem Quang Minh, 44, is currently detained pending further investigation into whether he complied with fire safety regulations.

The devastating fire has reignited the debate on fire safety in densely populated cities in Vietnam, where buildings are often constructed without proper urban planning. The government is facing increasing pressure to implement stricter safety measures in order to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Notably, Cuba has been importing electric motorcycles from Vietnam, referred to as “motorinas” on the island. The Cuban government struck an agreement with the manufacturer Pega in 2020 to acquire Pega XMEN and Pega AURA models worth approximately three million dollars. However, Cuba has also faced a series of fires caused by the explosion of such electric motorcycles. Recently, a tragic incident in June claimed the lives of seven individuals, including two children, when two motorcycles exploded in their Centro Habana residence. Similar incidents causing fatalities have been reported in the past.

The last official figures on electric motorcycle-related fires in Cuba are from three years ago when it was reported that 221 fires were caused by motorcycles in 2019, increasing to a total of 485 fires as of October 2020. In 2022, there have been at least two serious accidents in the Cuban capital directly linked to electric motorcycle explosions.

The situation in Cuba highlights the significance of addressing fire safety concerns associated with electric vehicles, underscoring the need for improved regulations and safety measures.

