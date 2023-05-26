Home » Russia has bombed a hospital in Dnipro, Ukraine: there are 2 dead and more than 20 injured
On Friday morning, Russia bombed a hospital in Dnipro, a large city in east-central Ukraine, with missiles. Regional governor Sergey Lysak said 2 people were killed in the attack and 23 were injured (including two children). The attack destroyed part of the hospital and caused a fire that spread over 1,000 square meters of the building. The extinguishing operations and the search for any missing persons are still in progress.

