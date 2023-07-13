Home » Russia, phone prank on Kissinger: the former US secretary of state falls for it and talks about Crimea. “The possible reconquest will lead to an escalation”
Russia, phone prank on Kissinger: the former US secretary of state falls for it and talks about Crimea. “The possible reconquest will lead to an escalation”

Russia, phone prank on Kissinger: the former US secretary of state falls for it and talks about Crimea. “The possible reconquest will lead to an escalation”

Ukraine’s attempt to recapture Crimea will lead to an escalation, the United States does not believe in this possibility of Kiev. This was said by former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who fell victim to a prank call by Russian comedians Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, who pretended to be Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. The Tax reports it.

«I think the return of the Crimea will lead to an escalation. You and I have had public differences on this issue. My impression, speaking to our people, is that they don’t believe you can take Crimea as part of the current offensive. It is a question whose solution has reached a dead end,” Kissinger said while speaking with the one he believed was Zelensky, according to media reconstructions. At the same time it would be possible “to consider the possibility of holding a referendum in Crimea for eventual reunification with Russia”, added the former Secretary of State who has just turned 100.

