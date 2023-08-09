Russia says it has shot down two Ukrainian drones heading towards Moscow

In the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, Russian authorities said they shot down two Ukrainian drones heading towards the country’s capital, Moscow. One drone was shot down in the Domodedovo area south of the city and the other near a highway west of Moscow.

In recent weeks, the attacks or attempted attacks with drones on Moscow have become increasingly frequent, and are helping to change the perception that the Russians have of the ongoing war in Ukraine: Moscow is in fact more than 800 kilometers away from the front line, and until now there had been a widespread belief that it would not have suffered any effects from the war, other than economic ones.

