Russian-backed separatists impose curfew and communications censorship in occupied eastern Ukraine, reports say

Russian-backed separatists in occupied eastern Ukraine have imposed a curfew and censored communications in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, according to Russian state media. The curfew will be in effect from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. local time on weekdays, starting this Monday. Some public officials and employees will be exempt, including repair workers and those involved in the supply of essential items. Police, security personnel, and individuals with special passes will also be allowed to circulate during curfew hours. In addition to the curfew, an additional decree imposes military censorship on mail, internet communications, and telephone conversations. The move is reportedly aimed at combating saboteurs and enemy reconnaissance agents. The war in eastern Ukraine began in 2014 when Russian-backed rebels seized government buildings, leaving parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions under separatist control. Ukraine’s government claims these regions are temporarily occupied by Russia and has refused to engage directly with the separatist leaders. The Ukrainian government is focused on regaining control of the territories in its fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

