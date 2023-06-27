Russian kamikaze drone in Ukraine | Info

Russia sent the “Ovod” kamikaze drone to the front in Ukraine.

Izvor: RiaNovosti/Screenshot

The Russian news agency “RIA Novosti” reported that the Russian army used the “Ovod” kamikaze drone for the first time in Ukraine. This drone was used for the first time at Avdijevka.

The video shows a drone allegedly crashing at high speed on the position of the Ukrainian army. Testing of the new kamikaze drone, which preceded combat use, took place on June 21 near Donetsk.

The device works on the “first-person view” principle. The maximum carrying capacity of “Ovoda” is 4 kilograms.

It is equipped with a high-quality camera and has high speed and noise-free communication. According to the developers, one drone costs 40,000 rubles, or less than 450 euros.

The first batches of such unmanned aerial vehicles have already arrived in the units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and have begun to be successfully used. The new reconnaissance drone is named after a type of fly.

