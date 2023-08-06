Russian Wagner Group’s Involvement in Niger’s Coup Raises Concerns of Military Intervention

Title: Niger’s Coup Leader Seeks Russian Support, While Algeria Warns of Intervention Threat

The political crisis in Niger takes a new turn as reports emerge of the coup leader seeking assistance from Russia’s Wagner Group. Meanwhile, Algeria condemns the threat of military intervention against Niger, emphasizing the need for a peaceful resolution. The situation continues to escalate, with various regional and international actors expressing their positions on the matter.

According to The Associated Press, a Western military official revealed that Niger’s coup leader visited Mali to seek help from Russia’s Wagner Group. During a meeting with Wagner’s representatives, the coup leader expressed the need for assistance in dealing with the possibility of intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The deadline for the coup leaders to hand over power set by ECOWAS is rapidly approaching.

Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebrun strongly denounced any military intervention in Niger, stating that it constituted a direct threat to Algeria. He called for a peaceful solution to the crisis and emphasized the importance of restoring constitutional order in Niger.

Chad’s position on military action against its western neighbor is clear – it will not intervene militarily. Chad’s Defense Minister, Yahya, urged dialogue as the best means to restore stability in Niger and warned of the danger facing the country.

Mohamed Bazoum, the ousted President of Niger, highlighted the devastating consequences of the coup in an opinion piece published in The Washington Post. He warned that if the coup leaders remain in power, the Sahel region could fall under Russian influence. Bazoum urged the international community, particularly the United States, to support Niger in restoring constitutional order.

French reports raised concerns that Niger’s coup leader might seek assistance from Wagner’s army to maintain power, particularly during capital demonstrations where some citizens raised Russian flags. However, Nigerians denied these claims.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has developed an intervention plan in the event that the coup leaders refuse to step down. While ECOWAS desires a political solution, it has prepared for the possibility of military intervention. The exact details of the intervention remain undisclosed to the coup plotters.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna expressed serious concerns regarding the threat of military intervention in Niger. She called for the restoration of democracy and expressed full support for President Mohamed Bazoum and his government. France stands with ECOWAS in its efforts to counter the coup attempt.

The international response varies, with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borelli backing ECOWAS and calling for the immediate restoration of constitutional order. The Canadian government has decided to suspend direct development assistance to the Niger government in response to the attempted coup. Meanwhile, the US Defense Department reiterated its support for Niger as a vital partner in the fight against terrorism.

As the coup crisis in Niger intensifies, the coup leader’s alleged appeal for Russian support and the rejection of military intervention by Algeria raise new concerns. ECOWAS maintains its stance on restoring constitutional order and has prepared for possible military intervention. France, Canada, and the US lend their support to President Mohamed Bazoum and emphasize the importance of a peaceful solution to the crisis in Niger.