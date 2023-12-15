Home » Ryzí launches bag with Horácio from Turma da Mônica – MONDO MODA
Ryzí launches the Luna Bucket bag with the character Horácio from Turma da Mônica. Personally customized by Maurício de Sousa, the piece is in ff-white. There will be four unique bags, with exclusive designs from Luiza Mallmann’s brand.
He is the third character in the collection. The first were a geometric Bidu and Leia 2.0, which received little eyes from the characters; as well as straps with eyes and a wallet, which symbolizes the protagonist Mônica’s tooth.

Ryzi Turma da Mônica @ publicity

The collection is part of Mônica’s 60th birthday celebration, which began in March 2023.

Ryzi Turma da Mônica @ publicity

Luiza Mallmann was also one of the designers invited to create a reinterpretation of the character’s famous blue rabbit at the Sansão Estilistas Brasileiros Exhibition.

