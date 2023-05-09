Home » SAILPOST / Netcomm Forum: logistics and e-commerce protagonists on May 17-18 in Milan – Companies
SAILPOST / Netcomm Forum: logistics and e-commerce protagonists on May 17-18 in Milan – Companies

SAILPOST / Netcomm Forum: logistics and e-commerce protagonists on May 17-18 in Milan – Companies

The 18th edition of the Netcomm Forum, the largest Italian event dedicated to E-commerce and digital transformation, scheduled for 17 and 18 May at the Allianz MiCo in Milan is just a few days away.

Among the exhibitors in 2023 is the Sailpost Group, a leading company in the Italian private postal market and the second national operator behind Poste Italiane. For some time now, the Pisan company has embarked on a path of growth and investments aimed at strengthening its strategic positioning throughout the Italian territory, which have led to the achievement of a Group turnover of 65 million euros this year, up by 20%. compared to 2021, and an EBITDA of around 5 million.

Important results, reflecting a solid company which counts among its main strengths a dense network of agencies with more than 140 branches and a further 270 points, including branches and peripheral operating nodes. A structure that makes it possible to offer companies and individuals a complete service for the entire postal-logistics chain, thanks also to the National Courier HR Parcel and Line Haul, a business unit dedicated to the world of transport made up of 8,000 trucks from 160 loyal partners, able to better manage over 400 daily routes with 24/7 active monitoring, which is naturally also aimed at operators used to exploiting the E-commerce channel.

With over 20 years of experience, the company has in fact begun to oversee this sector in an increasingly constant way, proposing ad hoc solutions in the e-commerce field.

