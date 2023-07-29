Samuel Stern: “Return to group stage”

The register in question, number 45, by Samuel Stern “Return to the group” is rightly a “return” to register number 8, in which in the house of freak pleasure, managed by Madame Luthère, Rosso will find people known as the same maitresse and Astra the Siamese twin sister of Selene who passed the demon into him during the separation operation.

Astra, therefore, is possessed and at the same time pregnant with a little girl, whose father is David who killed Selene because he believed it was an obstacle to his love for Astra.

However, Astra finds herself fighting with the demon in her, as the infernal creature rebels because she feels like a mother and wants to protect her unborn child. Furthermore, Samuel can do little, because exorcising the entity means bringing the woman and the baby to death…

The comic with screenplay by film critic Andrea Guglielmino and drawings by Stefano Manieri, published by Bugs Comics, create a dramatic love story atmosphere, entering an increasingly intimate sphere of demonic creatures, which, book after book, bring to light a psychology that is sometimes very similar to the human one.

The screenplay supported by a stroke with defined details, extremely accurate with a dynamism that takes the reader into a whirlwind of events, with flashbacks of the past to capture that tone of maternal sensitivity that emerges between the various tables, to then explode towards the end.

A number that we can consider as a prelude or passing, for the beginning of something really great in which history will enter a phase of “no return”, where tranquility will not be protected by exorcism alone, where the individuals we have known until today they will be forced to make drastic choices.

“Ritorno al girone”, after a small effort of memory that takes us back to the register “The second circle”, the story is intense but linear and well defined with a very cinematic cut and with powerful drawings that give the impression of having to exit from the pages for an impressive realism.: congratulations to Stefano Manieri.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

