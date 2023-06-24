Sandro Tonali left Milan in tears Sport

Sandro Tonali was practically chased away from Milan and it was very difficult for him.

Milan drove away Sandra Tonalija (23) from the club. The Italian footballer wanted to stay, but the leaders of “Rossoneri” told him that the offer they received from Newcastle (about 80 million euros) was high and that he had to leave, because there were financial problems. This was very difficult for him, so at one point he burst into tears.

“Tonali wanted to stay in Milan, when he heard that they decided to sell him, he started to cry. He loves this club, he wanted to stay until the end of his career and become a club legend“, writes the Italian “Republika”. He arrived from Brescia to “San Siro” for 32 million euros and his former club will receive a certain percentage of the transfer of the boy nicknamed “New Pirlo”.

His agent Giuseppe Riso confirmed that the transfer is practically over and that he will play in the Premier League next season. “It is difficult to refuse such a big offer, we have agreed personal terms, now it is up to the clubs to finish the job. The contract is for six years and they see him as a key reinforcement. At the same time, this will help Milan and Bresa financially,” said Riso. It seems that part of that money could go to the transfer of Lazar Samardzic…

