World

by admin
Saturday 11 February 2023, 09:27

During the fourth evening of the San Remo Festival, Amadeus was the protagonist of a small gaffe. While the presenter greeted the cast of Mare Fuori, he completely forgot that Caroline Crescentinilead actress of the series, was going down the steps of the Ariston theater.

Crescentini blocked on the stairs

The presenter, busy explaining to the kids the success of his new Instagram profile (created during prime time together with Chiara Ferragni), was not aware of the presence of the actress. Crescentini remained on the stairs for several seconds, before the serious boys helped her down. On social networks, the episode unleashed users, who pleasantly remarked on the conductor’s gaffe.

