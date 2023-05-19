Home » Sassuolo-Monza 1-2, goals and highlights: Ciurria and Pessina decide on a comeback
World

Sassuolo-Monza 1-2, goals and highlights: Ciurria and Pessina decide on a comeback

by admin

He wants to round off his first Serie A championship at Monza and Palladino’s team doesn’t want to settle for it. Monza suffered throughout the first half with Sassuolo coming close to scoring through Pinamonti, Bajrami and Berardi and then in the second half managed to overturn the goal scored by the neroverdi in the first half with Berardi from a penalty in added time. In the second half, Palladino’s team transformed, they equalized with Ciurria and then, also thanks to Ruan’s expulsion for double yellow, they believed in it until the end. Percussive action by Pessina who swaps with Vignato and beats Consigli in the 93rd minute. Monza rises to eighth place in the standings

See also  Women's Serie A, Roma beat Milan with the former Giacinti

You may also like

How Barak Behar came to FK Crvena zvezda...

Udinese – The eve of the match has...

“An epilogue that the fans didn’t deserve”

Angel kisses and licks Zvezdan’s feet Entertainment

Ex Udinese – Soppy unfortunate year / Muscle...

Marcelo Xavier, former head of Brazil’s agency for...

Lidija Vukićević on variety show | Entertainment

Second day of the G7 in Japan, Zelensky...

In Iran, the death sentences were carried out...

What happens between Luciano Spalletti and Aurelio De...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy