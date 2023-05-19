Sassuolo-Monza 1-2, goals and highlights: Ciurria and Pessina decide on a comeback

He wants to round off his first Serie A championship at Monza and Palladino’s team doesn’t want to settle for it. Monza suffered throughout the first half with Sassuolo coming close to scoring through Pinamonti, Bajrami and Berardi and then in the second half managed to overturn the goal scored by the neroverdi in the first half with Berardi from a penalty in added time. In the second half, Palladino’s team transformed, they equalized with Ciurria and then, also thanks to Ruan’s expulsion for double yellow, they believed in it until the end. Percussive action by Pessina who swaps with Vignato and beats Consigli in the 93rd minute. Monza rises to eighth place in the standings