Home World Senida before plastic surgery | Entertainment
World

Senida before plastic surgery | Entertainment

by admin
Senida before plastic surgery | Entertainment

One of the most popular singers in the region is the target of comments due to alleged plastic surgery!

Source: Instagram/senida_h/printscreen

Senida Hajdarpašić, better known as Senidah, is currently one of the most popular singers in the Balkans. In recent months, she has been posting pictures and videos on Instagram every day, where you can see that she looks completely different than at the beginning of her career, and followers, in addition to the new line, also write about her face.

Now, a picture from the very beginning of her career, taken after the performance, was published on social networks, in which Senida looks different, which is why speculations started in the comments about the “plastic surgeries” she allegedly had.

Although many were convinced that the singer had done something on herself, most thought that it was minimal corrections, because on her face it seems as if everything was done with measure. Check out:

Source: Instagram/pravo_vip_lice

The singer previously showed how she looked 20 years ago:

See how Senida looks today:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

we wanted peace, but the West deceived us

People “boia” – world operation

Codeine stage their first concerts in a decade

Harry and Meghan now want to sue a...

Syria, little Aya born in the rubble adopted...

Those alligators walking in the parks of New...

Smoke bombs, 10-hour train ride… US media reveals...

Charges against actor Alec Baldwin over death of...

Marko Jagodić Kuridža on the Serbian national team...

Ukraine, political scientist Bremmer: “It’s a US-NATO proxy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy