One of the most popular singers in the region is the target of comments due to alleged plastic surgery!

Senida Hajdarpašić, better known as Senidah, is currently one of the most popular singers in the Balkans. In recent months, she has been posting pictures and videos on Instagram every day, where you can see that she looks completely different than at the beginning of her career, and followers, in addition to the new line, also write about her face.

Now, a picture from the very beginning of her career, taken after the performance, was published on social networks, in which Senida looks different, which is why speculations started in the comments about the “plastic surgeries” she allegedly had.

Although many were convinced that the singer had done something on herself, most thought that it was minimal corrections, because on her face it seems as if everything was done with measure. Check out:

The singer previously showed how she looked 20 years ago:

See how Senida looks today:

