Senior U.S. military official: U.S.-made tanks are not “killer cards” and cannot ensure Ukraine’s victory Provided by Financial Associated Press

Senior U.S. military official: U.S.-made tanks are not a "killer weapon" and cannot ensure Ukraine's victory



News from the Financial Associated Press, April 23 (edited by Xia Junxiong)On Friday (April 21) local time, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff and Army General Mark Milley said that the US decision to provide Ukraine with 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks will have an impact on the war. But it is not the “killer weapon” to ensure the victory of the Ukraine war.

Milley and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany on Friday to discuss aid to Ukraine with allies.

Milley revealed that the tanks used to train the Ukrainian army will arrive in Germany within a few weeks. The M1 Abrams main battle tank is the main battle tank of the United States Army.

Milley said: “I am biased. I think the M1 tank is the best tank in the world. The M1 tank will indeed have an impact after delivery, but I want to remind you that there is no ‘silver bullet’ in war. (silver bullet).”

In Western religious beliefs and legends, the silver bullet is the only weapon that can fight werewolves, witches and other monsters. Silver bullets are used as a metaphor for powerful solutions that fit once and for all.

Milley’s comments underscore how the United States is trying to counter the view of Ukraine and some of its allies that a particular weapon — such as a main battle tank, F-16 fighter jet or long-range artillery system — will turn the tide of war.

The front lines of the Russia-Ukraine conflict have been at a stalemate in recent months, despite the United States and Europe successively supplying Ukraine with more advanced weapons.

Ukraine had previously made a request for fighter jets to help it fight Russia, but the U.S. has rejected the request.

The United States not only refused to directly provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, but also rejected Poland’s plan to “provide Ukraine with MiG-29 fighter jets through the US air force base in Germany”.

Austin said on Friday that what Ukraine most desperately needs in the current conflict is a ground-based air defense system.