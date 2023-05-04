Serie A, Naples party! The Neapolitan champions of Italy after more than thirty years

by palermolive.it – ​​3 hours ago

May 4, 2023: Napoli are finally champions of Italy! Thirty-three years, and four days after winning the last championship, the capital of Campania is back to celebrating its third national title. In Udine the team of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Serie A, Napoli party! The Neapolitan champions of Italy after over thirty years appeared 3 hours ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it ».