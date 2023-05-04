Home » Serie A, Naples party! The Neapolitan champions of Italy after more than thirty years
World

Serie A, Naples party! The Neapolitan champions of Italy after more than thirty years

by admin
Serie A, Naples party! The Neapolitan champions of Italy after more than thirty years

by palermolive.it – ​​3 hours ago

May 4, 2023: Napoli are finally champions of Italy! Thirty-three years, and four days after winning the last championship, the capital of Campania is back to celebrating its third national title. In Udine the team of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Serie A, Napoli party! The Neapolitan champions of Italy after over thirty years appeared 3 hours ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it ».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Usa: tragedy in Philadelphia, house burning kills 13 people: seven boys

You may also like

Handball Erice has the match point for the...

Zelensky in The Hague: “No attack, this court...

Udinese-Naples / Spalletti speaks: “Naples, this Scudetto is...

THE POLICE IN SERBIA RECEIVED EVEN 25 REPORTS:...

The killer from Mladenovac shot in the school...

Napoli scudetto, Osimhen and Di Lorenzo comment on...

Udinese-Naples | Clashes at the end of the...

Shooting in Mladenovac | Info

Shooting in Mladenovac in the schoolyard | Info

Udinese-Napoli / Sandi Lovric: “We have to take...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy