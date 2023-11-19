Home » Serious accident between via Libertà and viale Lazio, 26 year old with red code
Serious accident between via Libertà and viale Lazio, 26 year old with red code

Serious accident between via Libertà and viale Lazio, 26 year old with red code

Collision between two cars at the intersection of via Libertà and viale Lazio, in Palermo. Two people were injured in the accident: a 26-year-old boy, transported under code red to Villa Sofia and hospitalized at the Trauma Center, and a 34-year-old, transported under code yellow to the same hospital. At the scene of the accident, in addition to 118, there are…

