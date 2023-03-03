The images published on social media by the local police: the motorist’s license suspended

And drunkdriving a car, went to hit a curblosing a tyre, then continued to turn on the road, zigzagando along the roadway. It happened on Wednesday at Galliera, in the province of Bolognawhere a motorist was reported for drunk driving: he had an alcohol content in his blood almost four times higher than the permitted limits (1.91 grams per litre) and his license was withdrawn to be suspended by the Prefect of Bologna.

Il video which shows what happened was published by the local police Reno Galliera, on social media: «Usually we are very reluctant to publish images taken in our territorial control activity. This time, however, we intend to derogate from this principle: the images you see in the attached video, in fact, we believe that, precisely in their significant gravity, are particularly educationalto show everyone how much it can be dangerous to drive a vehicle after drinking alcohol. We managed to stop the driver thanks to the promptness of our colleagues who saw the images and our patrols who reached him ».