Session of the National Assembly of the RS | Info

Today, the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska is debating the Rebalancing Proposal of this year’s budget of the Republic of Srpska, whose framework is 5.523 billion KM and is higher by 140 million KM or by 2.6 percent than the planned budget.

The collegium of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska determined yesterday the final proposal for the agenda of the Sixth regular session of the National Assembly, which is scheduled for today at 10 am.

The final proposal of the agenda includes 13 points, it was announced from NSRS.

On the agenda of today’s session, a judge of the Constitutional Court of RS should be elected, and the deputies should also discuss the proposal of the Resolution on opposition to the construction and establishment of the nuclear facility “Centre for the disposal of radioactive waste” at the location of Trgovska Gora.

As one of the topics on the agenda, there was also the Proposal of the Law on Amendments to the Law on State Apartments where Tenancy Rights do not exist, as well as the Draft Law on Prevention of Conflicts of Interest in the Authorities of the Republic of Srpska, which was proposed by MP Vukota Govedarica.

After the Government of the Republic of Srpska approved the draft law on protection against domestic violence and violence against women in the Republic of Srpska, this topic should be discussed today by parliamentarians. The main goal of the aforementioned draft law is to protect victims of domestic violence and violence against women, by preventing and suppressing violence, as well as protecting the life and psychophysical integrity of women, and especially preventing femicide as the most serious form and consequence of violence against women.

The draft law on nature protection was also proposed for the agenda of the 6th regular session of the NSRS, and the proposal of MP Nebojša Vukanović was also a discussion on the draft law on the amendment of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Srpska.

Yesterday, at the request of the Government of the Republic of Srpska, the collegium included in the final proposal of the agenda the Proposal for Rebalancing the Budget of the Republic of Srpska for the year 2023 and the Proposal for the Law on Amendments to the Law on the Execution of the Budget of the Republic of Srpska for the year 2023.

The agenda included, among others, the report on the work of the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic of Srpska for the past year.

At the beginning of the session, it is foreseen that the MPs will ask parliamentary questions to the Prime Minister of the Republika Srpska, Radovan Višković, and the last item foresees the election and appointment.

