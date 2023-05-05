Seven people, including some teachers, were killed in two armed attacks in northwestern Pakistan

They were there on Thursday afternoon two attacks in Kurram province in north-western Pakistan: seven people were killed in the attacks, carried out with firearms, including five teachers. From the first information communicated by the local authorities it seems that the two shootings are connected, but the information in this regard is still scarce. The hypothesis of the investigators is that at the basis of the attacks there are the contrasts between the Shiite Muslims and the Sunni Muslims who live in the area.

In the first attack, a Sunni teacher was killed when he was traveling in his car. Shortly thereafter, a group of armed people attacked a school, killing six Shia people, including four teachers. It seems that their killing was carried out in retaliation for that of the Sunni teacher, but there have been no claims and it is not yet known who carried out both attacks.