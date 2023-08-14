Shark in the picture of father and daughter | Info

Father and daughter were taking photos on an Australian beach, and only later noticed a suspicious fin behind them in the water.

At the beginning of the year, a father and daughter from Australia took a picture on Karum Beach near Melbourne, and only later noticed a suspicious detail in the picture, writes the British “San”. In the photo that appeared on the “Facebook” page of “SES Chelsea”, the rescue unit, it can be seen fins behind them in the water, in the shallows.

On the same day that the photo was taken, it was confirmed that a shark had been seen in the neighboring bay. Social media users are divided on whether the picture actually shows a shark’s fin.

“We announced that a shark had been sighted, not far from the beach between Bonbeach and Chelsea. We later received a message from a family who follow our page, who were at Karrum Beach earlier in the morning. Later, when they got home, and looked at the pictures, they noticed something in the shallow water, right behind them, is this our shark?“, it says on the “Facebook” page of the SES Chelsea Rescue Unit.

