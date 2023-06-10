Shark kills man in Egypt, animal beaten to death on beach in revenge

In Egypt to avenge the Russian citizen killed Since a shark attack in the tourist city of Hurghada on the east coast, men caught a tiger shark in a large net, carried it onto the beach and then beat it to death. Several foreign sources, including The Sunthey say that it is precisely the animal that killed the man.

Video – A video circulated online and taken up by various media shows first the capture of the shark and then several swimmers surrounding it on the beach. One of them beats the animal with a metal stick as spectators cheer and cheer.

Yasmine Fouad, Egypt’s environment minister, has ordered a commission to investigate the case and adopt the “highest levels of safety for those who go to the beaches of the Red Sea”. Furthermore, as stated in a post on the Facebook page of the Egyptian Ministry of the Environment, the responsible shark was captured and handed over to researchers for examination. The aim is to understand not only the reasons for the attack but if it is the same animal responsible for previous accidents. It is not the first time, in fact, that such episodes have occurred in the Egyptian Red Sea. In 2022 two women died from a similar attack, while in 2020 a Ukrainian boy lost his arm.