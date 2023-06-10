Home » Shark kills man in Egypt, animal beaten to death on beach in revenge
World

Shark kills man in Egypt, animal beaten to death on beach in revenge

by admin
Twitter

In Egyptto avenge the Russian citizen killed Since a shark attack in the tourist city of Hurghada on the east coast, men caught a tiger shark in a large net, carried it onto the beach and then beat it to death. Several foreign sources, including The Sunthey say that it is precisely the animal that killed the man.

Video – A video circulated online and taken up by various media shows first the capture of the shark and then several swimmers surrounding it on the beach. One of them beats the animal with a metal stick as spectators cheer and cheer.

Yasmine Fouad, Egypt’s environment minister, has ordered a commission to investigate the case and adopt the “highest levels of safety for those who go to the beaches of the Red Sea”. Furthermore, as stated in a post on the Facebook page of the Egyptian Ministry of the Environment, the responsible shark was captured and handed over to researchers for examination. The aim is to understand not only the reasons for the attack but if it is the same animal responsible for previous accidents. It is not the first time, in fact, that such episodes have occurred in the Egyptian Red Sea. In 2022 two women died from a similar attack, while in 2020 a Ukrainian boy lost his arm.

See also  World mourns Benedict XVI called by God - Vatican News Vatican

You may also like

Prices at Roland Garros inside the complex |...

The Unabomber, the mathematician who terrorized America for...

Manchester City-Inter, a Palermo scarf in the Champions...

Why Ssangyong cars are so cheap (more and...

Documentary about Mary Tyler Moore on HBO –...

The World Food Program suspends food aid for...

Serial killer Teodor Kaczynski died in prison Info

Vatican, the document of the 30 Nobels: no...

Is Sweden finally joining NATO?

4 children miraculously survive 40 days after plane...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy