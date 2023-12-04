Shiite Houthi rebels attacked two ships in the Red Sea, claiming they were Israeli and also involving a US warship

On Sunday the Houthis, an Iran-backed Shiite group that controls much of Yemen, They have attacked two commercial ships that stopped in the Strait of Bab el-Manden, in the Red Sea, claiming that they were somehow connected to Israel. A spokesperson for the Houthis he confirmed that the group attacked two commercial ships, called Number 9 e Unity Explorerwith a drone and a naval missile respectively.

The group said the ships involved in the attack were Israeli, but the Unity Explorer flies the flag of the Bahamas while the Number 9 that of Panama. Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the Israeli army, confirmed that the two boats “have no connection to the state of Israel.” Hagari he also said that one of the two ships hit (it is not clear which) suffered major damage and “is in danger of sinking”, while the other “was slightly damaged”.

The US warship was also involved in the attack USS Carney, which fired some defensive shots, shooting down two drones, after receiving news of the attack on the Unity Explorer. An anonymous US official he said to the news agency Associated Press ca day USS Carney did not suffer any damage and that there were no injuries among the crew. The Houthis did not mention any US ships in the statement issued to claim the attacks.

Since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas, the Houthis have carried out several attacks in the Red Sea area with the aim of weakening Israel. The group is part of what the Iranian regime calls the “resistance front”, or the “axis of resistance” against Israel and the United States, its historic enemies.

