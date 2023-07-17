Home » Sirens in Kiev, fears of Russian retaliation after the attack on the Kerch bridge – Corriere TV
World

by admin
Lorenzo Cremonesi, sent to Kiev / CorriereTv

Today, July 17, the agreement on Ukrainian wheat towards the Black Sea ends, it does not seem that it will be able to be renewed. Shortly after 10.30 in the morning the sirens began to sound, a possible Russian retaliation is expected for the attack on the Kerch bridge in the Crimea. It’s a difficult time, there is fear in Kiev.

July 17, 2023 – Updated July 17, 2023, 09:38 am

