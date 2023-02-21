Sloba Radanović celebrates the birth of her son

Source: Kurir/ Damir Dervišagić

Singer Slobo Radanović became a father. His wife Jelena gave birth to a son, Damjan, her third son and Sloba’s first child. On this occasion, the proud dad organized a gala celebration in a restaurant in the capital

Slobo gathered his colleagues, friends and relatives in a restaurant in the capital by the river, and the presenters Bora Santana and Milica Kemez, who recently got engaged, boxer Darko Stošić, folk singer Stanojka Mitrović Ćana and their son, Aca Živanović, came to the celebration. was in a relationship with starlet Tamara Đurić during his participation in Farma.

He came to the celebration with his wife, and photographers recorded that another ex-boyfriend of starlet Tamara Đurić – Dejan Palić, aka Makarona, came to the restaurant.

Look at the pictures:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!