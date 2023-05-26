so Juventus is changing the face

Since he came back Francesco Calvo changed Juve. But his work is only just beginning, in his second life in black and white. In the previous one, before the paths separated, the current manager of the sports area dealt with something else: then the training experiences in Barcelona and Rome, always in areas not strictly related to football, have forged his character and curriculum, until the realignment of the planets. With the fall of the board led by Andrea Agnelli, the renewal of Juventus went through the choices of John Elkann: being bald an esteemed professional within the Exor universe, his name was one of the first on which to re-found the club in this new structure. Not exactly a football man, but a manager who has been navigating football for years and who is starting to leave his mark in recent months, starting with his choice of sporting director.

Bald, Elkann’s choice. And Giuntoli…

If the president Ferrero and the CEO Scanavino are top managerial figures, but not sports specialists, Calvo is instead the professional chosen by Elkann to identify the right profiles to restructure and relaunch the sports area. The paternity of the idea of ​​focusing on Giuntoli is hisalthough shared: to find out if the operation will go through, with the green light from Napoli to let the sports director leave, we will have to wait a few more days.

Giuntoli and Calvo’s plan B for Juve

But we can bet on the fact that Calvo already has a plan B ready, perhaps different from the one that would involve the promotion of Manna dalla Next Gen (new rumors about Longoria from Marseille). Decision-maker, so much so as to operate independently on the choice of sporting director, albeit with the sharing and support of CEO Scanavino: a direction that in a certain way it takes away some power from Massimiliano Allegri, but which brings everything back to a precise dimension within which each professional figure carries out its task, harmoniously but also without encroaching on the field. The Calvo method will have to go hand in hand with the club’s need to reduce costs without, however, lowering the bar of ambitions: it won’t be easy, but there is time to develop the project once the season is over.