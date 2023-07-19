Sonora Grill Waiter Exposes Manager’s Tip Theft and Workplace Mistreatment

provide the content for a news article using this content Sonora Grill waiter denounces that the manager takes away tips and mistreatment at work. Photo: TikTok video capture via @tomasovic_10

A TikTok user shared a video in which a waiter, self-identified as Ricardo Angel Ramirez Vazquezfrom the Sonora Grill restaurant located in El Dorado, Veracruz, denounces the bad practices to which he is subjected along with his colleagues.

“Currently, at work, I suffer from workplace harassment, gender and workplace violence, and improper collection of tips by the general manager named Cristina Suarez, in complicity with the floor manager named paola olveramentions the 59-year-old man in the video.

Then he listed the harassment: “they make us work more than 14 hours, they don’t pay us overtime, Of the tips we receive, which is 10%, they take 8% from us and that is by force, if a table does not leave us tips, one has to pay from the bag itself”.

Ricardo also indicated that they had a sales mix goal that they had to meet or else they would be punished with the collection of 9% of their tips, for which he added: “At my age, they have made me make sales and if I don’t They take away tables and they don’t give me people. The lady tells me that I must be selling alcohol to customers and if I don’t, they punish me, they take away my tips”.

The man indicated that in addition to their work, they are made to do activities that do not correspond to them: “they force us to do cleaning and maintenance work, we have to do the work of other people. At the end of the shift we have to make studs, so we have to stay one to two more hours. In addition, washing the restaurant, cleaning everything, which is not our responsibility, but they force us to”.

As evidence, he shared images of the tickets where the legends of the discounts are seen: “65.68% of meat, pay 9% of the cut for not selling the mix”; in addition to photos in which workers are seen performing maintenance and cleaning tasks at the branch.

Finally, he called on the authorities, including the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to understand the case, as he assured that he is not the only dissatisfied, but also his colleagues, who do not speak “because they are afraid that the run”.

It is not the first time that the Sonora Grill has been embroiled in a scandal. In August of last year, they were accused of applying acts of racism with clients, whom they accommodate at the tables because of their skin color.

